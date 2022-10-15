Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has has said that he laid the foundation for other governors that succeeded him in Lagos state to accomplish a Lagos megacity.

Tinubu made this assertion in a programme aired on Channels TV on Friday.

The former governor of Lagos said he laid the foundation that all other Lagos State governors after him have continued to build upon.

According to Tinubu, under his leadership, Lagos came alive.

He said, “When I came in as governor of Lagos State in 1999, Lagos was a jungle. It was a completely uncivilised environment. There were refuse dumps everywhere, schools without roofs, hospitals without ambulances and oxygen tanks to save lives. It was in a very bad state.

“We started to put things in place gradually and the state began to take shape. What we did was to take the liabilities in the state and convert them to assets.

“Civic Centre to Oriental Hotel areas of Victoria Island were back then refuse dumps, but look at what the areas have turned to today. It is only the older ones who would remember all these.

“I initiated and implemented policies that launched Lagos to the city it is today. I will say I left Lagos better than I met it and no other state in the country till date can boast of what Lagos has achieved.

“As a leader with a vision, you must surround yourself with a team of visionary people so that you will not loose your legacy,” Tinubu added.

Tinubu, he stated that he revolutionized the revenue of Lagos state.

He claimed that, after he left the office of the governor in 2007, Lagos became completely autonomous from the Federal Government in terms of revenue generation having solely been dependent on federal allocations prior to 1999.