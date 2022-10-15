Atiku Abubakar

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had said he knows the challenges of Nigeria and has gathered enough experience to address the challenges.

He reiterated that building economic prosperity in Nigeria will be a mirage without unity and national security.

The Wazirin Adamawa assured that if elected president, he will develop Nigeria, build a dynamic economy for prosperity, restore Nigeria’s unity and strengthen the security apparatus.

He spoke at an interactive session organized by the Arewa Joint Committee made up of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA) Arewa House (Center for Historical Development and Research) and Arewa Research and Documentation Project (ARDP) in Kaduna on Saturday.

According to him, Northern Nigeria’s current social and economic challenges call for sobber reflection, adding that “as a country, we must build consensus with a prosperity restoration with strong commitment and initiatives..”

” I am committed to articulate and implement transformation and development agenda of a united, secure and prosperous country,” he said.

He said Nigeria’s unity has never been threatened like now with an increasing number of Nigerian citizens openly challenging their allegiance to Nigeria’s corporate existence through violent agitations and misguided demand for ethno-regional autonomy because of widespread feelings of marginalization and neglect.

“Nigeria has never been overwhelmed by insecurity in all parts of the country. Sadly we have reached a point where the functions of the state have been usurped by separatists, bandits insurgents, and terrorists.”

“Despite her vast resources, Nigeria has remained one of the poorest and most unequal countries in the world. Our economy is fragile and vulnerable. Jobs losses, eroding incomes, and lack of citizen’s access to basic amenities have pushed more than 90 million people below the poverty line.”

“The public education system is ill-equipped and has consistently underperformed keeping millions of our children out of school and producing graduates with skills and competencies which are not aligned to the needs of our communication and our industries.”

“Incessant Industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities( ASUU) and other unions of educational institutions has undoubtedly affected the quality of our workforce with far-reaching consequences on the economy.”

“Nigeria has continued to affect a faulty, complex Federal structure with a high degree of centralization at the center. The Federal government has succeeded in accumulating many responsibilities which belong to the other weaker levels of government, the Federal government appreciates along with these responsibilities, huge resources to the detriment of the states and local governments”.

“I know the challenges of Nigeria and I have gathered enough experience to address the challenges.”

He, therefore, appealed to be given the opportunity to bring his wealth of experience to bare and provide good governance for Nigeria.