Tonto Dikeh

By Ada Osadebe

The Nollywood actress-turned-Rivers State deputy governorship candidate, Tonto Dikeh, on Sunday, has given the reason why she is not flaunting her new man.

The mother of one recently claimed she has a new lover after her messy breakup with her ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri a couple of months back.

Read also: I will never apologise for being weird – Tonto Dikeh

She made this disclosure on her Instagram page, reacting to her former colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday who celebrated her new boyfriend’s birthday on yesterday.

Dikeh congratulated her friend for finding love again and also being brave to share the same on social media.

Dikeh said, “Congratulations my baby girl, I dey hide my own like aids make Dem no use me shine again. I love your confidence. If I hear pim…. I love your confidence. If I hear pim, I’ll arrest you when I become DG lmaoo”.

