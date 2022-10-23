.

By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis AlimIkhena, on yesterday, said he has made his mark as a Senator adding that his developmental benchmark cannot be wished away by mischief markers.

Senator AlimIkhena stated this during the formal inauguration of his Campaign Council by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Philip Shaibu in an enlarged meeting of Edo North PDP candidates and party leaders.

He said: “My developmental strides in this last tenure will exceed what I have accomplished in the first and second tenures. More lives will be impacted and those that have not benefitted will benefit. I have done it before and I will do it again because my words are my bond.

“I want you all to take this 2023 election seriously so that Edo can be purely PDP. We can achieve it if we work hard. I am a strong believer in the consolidation of democracy as the best and only way to continue stability and development and creation of better opportunities for the masses rather than those seeking elective positions to retain and keep power for the vanity of it.”

