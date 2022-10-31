By Gabriel Olawale

Afrobeats musician, Solomon Ehigiator Ogbeide with stage name ‘Solemzo’ has revealed the secret of how he successfully manage music career with family life, saying that his family gives him all the support needed to be a successful musician.

In an interview with Vanguard, Solemzo who is a US -based Nigerian musician said that family is key to him and he has been able to keep a strong family support system.

Solemzo admonished all musicians that want to excel in their career to prioritise their family. “Any musician that wants to go far must be able to sustain the peace and harmony with his loved ones and most importantly, his or her family.

Speaking on his family life and its impact on his career, he said, “I am a family man with my kids going on vacation enjoying life to the fullest. Family is very important to me and I put them in the centre of my life. They give me the delicate balance to forge ahead in life”.

Solemzo who shared more details on his music career said, “I am an independent artist and I have a management team called Highwave entertainment and we are doing good stuff. This has made me able to balance all with my family and other aspects of my life “.

