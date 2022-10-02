.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

His Royal Majesty, Sampson Ogugu I, the Osuvie of Agbarho kingdom, Ughelli north local government area, Delta state , who returned to his throne last week four years after he was illegally deposed by those opposed to him said he fasted four years to regain his throne.

The monarch disclosed this weekend in his palace while addressing chiefs, women , youths and the elderly, thanking governor Ifeanyi Okowa , the deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, the state Police Commissioner, Mr Ari Mohammed Alli, kingdom, several others , including some members of the council of chiefs and the community for standing by him.

Reading from the book of Luke 19vs27, Joel 22 vs 9, the monarch said he would literarily roll on the floor on the day of his Thanksgiving in gratitude to God Almighty, adding that clergymen in the kingdom should thenceforth hold a monthly vigil in the palace.

He extended the olive branch to all who wronged him, saying they should unite with him to take the kingdom to greater heights, adding that he was going to confer chieftaincy titles on fifty persons.

“I have been fasting for four years. It may tarry but the miracle, prophecies will come to be. Let us all come together to build Agbarho. This town has produced Judges, Military Generals , great men. We will continue to grow higher. God bless our land.

“A chief cannot confer chieftaincy titles. It is the duty of a king. A king must die for another king to come up. I am alive. It was what happened before I was installed king, after my predecessor passed on peacefully and a mourning period declared. I went through the process to be a king. So you don’t crown a king overnight. A chief is not a king so cannot give chieftaincy titles.”

He further expressed gratitude to the Orodje of Okpe, His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakpero rtd, His Royal Majesty, Obi of Owa kingdom, Dr Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor II, His Majesty, Ovie of Olomu kingdom, Dr Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Oghoro I, the Ohworode of Olomu kingdom , adding he prayed for the kingdom, governor Okowa and President Muhammadu Buhari.

