Afro-beat, life and trap artist, Ochonma Stephen Chukwuemeka popularly known as Triqa Blu has noted that a collaboration with an American R&B singer, Summer Marjani Walker would be a dream come true.

The mixed race Nigerian singer said during a telephone interview with Vanguard.

Explaining his choice of a female international artist, Triqa Blu said that he shares similar styles and rhythm with Walker.

The ‘Kpo Kpo’ crooner hinted that he would be realising a new Extend Play (EP) at the start of next year, adding that the song would feature two East African superstars.

In July next year, Triqa Blu also said that he would be dropping an album with different blend of English and Pidgin lyrics on a soulful Afro beat.

Born in June 23rd 1996 in Jos, Plateau state, Triqa Blu is a native of Abia state with an Indian mother.

On how his interest in music started, Triqa Blu said that it began on the streets of FESTAC Town, Lagos, “Before moving to Lagos at the age of three and growing up on the streets of Festac town, Lagos that is where my musical career began.”

Coming from a strong Christian home, he joined a church choir at the age of six old

and at thirteen, he was junior choir master majorly because of his vast musical prowess.

After coming out with a successful single and more to offer, Triqa Blu is glad to have being influenced and tutored as a teenager by Festac bred musical power houses such as; Popito, Ojay and Solid Star.