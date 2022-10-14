.

By Idowu Bankole

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has raised the alarm over, what he described as the activities of an established syndicate with the sole aim of manufacturing fake news, reports claiming he was against the Appeal Court judgement acquitting Nnamdi Kanu.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sets free the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. A development that has been hailed by most Igbo leaders and Nigerians.

But a section of the media, apparently sponsored by suspected Imo state govt opposition, had reported that the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma criticized the ruling of the Court of Appeal, saying “the Court didn’t take into consideration the impact of its judgement, saying “The insecurity in Imo was as a result of Nnamdi Kanu.”

However, In a swift reaction, the Imo govt described the report quoting the governor to have said “The insecurity in Imo was as a result of Nnamdi Kanu,” as the activities of an established syndicate with the sole aim of manufacturing fake news and maliciously crediting same to the Governor and Government of Imo State, urging the public to disregard the attempt to maliciously discredit the Imo governor from the good works of providing dividends of democracy to citizens of Imo.

ALSO READ

FG to explore appropriate legal options concerning Nnamdi Kanu – Malami

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the IMO govt said Those behind the fake news are advised to desist from the practice as the 3R Government is focused on delivering transformational policies and programmes to the Imo people.

“It has come to our knowledge, the activities of an established syndicate with the sole aim of manufacturing fake news and maliciously crediting same to the Governor and Government of Imo State.

“The objective of this group is not far-fetched as they struggle to discredit Governor Hope Uzodimma who is committed to the governance of Imo State and the wellbeing of Ndi Imo and Ndi Igbo in general.

“The false publication with the heading “The release of Nnamdi Kanu by Appeal Court is not a good one for Nigerians, FG should do the needful” DID NOT emanate from the Governor nor the Government of Imo State.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard such as it is a product of fake news merchants. His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma never made any statement in respect of the court ruling of yesterday.

“Those behind the fake news are advised to desist from the practice as the 3R Government is focused on delivering transformational policies, programs and projects for the growth of the State and the southeast at large.” the statement read