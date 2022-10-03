A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Aboh, ward five of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Comr. Ugbomah Opetex has said he can never betray his boss, Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi.

Opetex in a statement this evening said his commitment to the Osanebi Political Family remains unwaivering, total and his loyalty can’t be bought with a morsel of porridge.

He refuted claims of his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, asking why he will leave the progressive family that has continue to swell in Ndokwa Nation on a daily basis for a decimated PDP.

On the trending pictures of him and the Commissioner on Girl Child Development and Entrepreneurship, Mrs. Nkechi Chukwura, Opetex said he only stopped to say hello to his people on his way home and at no time did he accept any appointment or agreed to defect to the PDP.

He urged members of the decimated PDP to stop politics of propaganda and falsehood, reiterating again that his commitment to Osanebi is firm and resolute.

