By Biodun Busari

A manufacturer of bleach products, Hypo has rewarded National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members advocating its ‘Toilet Rescue Volunteer’ Program.

The initiative which was launched in September as a community development service targeted to involve the youths in realising the United Nations Hygiene goal and ending the practice of open defecation in Nigeria.

The 11 rewarded volunteers got their projects nominated and commissioned for recognition by the Hypo brand.

They were hosted to a grand reception and presented N100, 000 cash prize each in addition to employment interview offer.

Also present at the event, the Executive Chairman of the Organised Private Sector in Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Dr Nicholas Igwe, on behalf of his organisation promised to support the volunteers with an additional N50, 000.

The programme has achieved 68 toilet units rescued and commissioned by the brand in partnership with NYSC, Lagos Chapter, through the service of the volunteers.

At the programme, the NYSC members were afforded the privilege to meet with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Tolaram Group, Mr Deepak Singhal, who commended them for their commitment to community service that aimed towards a greater Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Brand Manager of Hypo Bleach, Mr Akinseloyin Akintayo said, “These young people are dynamic, and they have demonstrated how deeply they care about giving back to the community where they are serving and beyond the cash rewards, they will be taken through an interview session after which the lucky ones will get a full-time employment with the organisation”.

