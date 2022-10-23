By Jimitota Onoyume

Hundreds of patients were treated free for various ailment at a medical outreach programme organised by Humanity Hospital Limited in collaboration with Humanity Family Health Foundation in Uvwie local government area, Delta state to mark their 30 years anniversary.

Executive Directors of the hospital, Dr Enoma Bazuaye-Ekwuyasi and his wife, Dr Ann Bazuaye-Ekwuyasi said the free medical outreach programme was to appreciate the people and other stakeholders.

” The last 30 years , the Hospital and foundation which started like the biblical mustard seed have continued to grow to meet the yearnings and medical needs of the clients.

“We thank you all for your support. And we assure you that we will continue to render quality medical services to all “

Manager of the hospital Mrs Tessy Onyekachi and other staff also thanked partners for their support.

Beneficiaries of the free medical outreach lauded the hospital and the foundation for the kind gesture.

The hospital and the foundation also had a thanksgiving Mass at Mother Of The Redeemer Catholic Church, in Effurun, Uvwie local government area.

Some dignitaries at the event were HRM Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso, Abe 1, JP, OON, the Ovie of Uvwie kingdom, Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, member representing Uvwie Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Solomon Ighrakpata, Chaiman Uvwie Local Government Council, Dr Ramson Onoyake.

Some who spoke commended the hospital and the foundation for the quality medical service in the last thirty years.

