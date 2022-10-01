.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) has shown a renewed commitment to floating human capacity development schemes aimed at building entrepreneurial skills among youths in the Niger Delta region.

This was contained in a communiqué signed after the 5th meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta (NCND) held at Ibom Icon and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, recently.

“After extensive deliberations on the Report of the Technical Committee and the Memoranda presented, the Council noted the need for human capacity development programme to drive entrepreneurial skills for youths in the region,” the communiqué read in part.

The Council further stressed the need for strict adherence to the laws guiding the establishment and operation of the MNDA, stating that this measure would make greater developmental impacts on the Niger Delta region.

It averred “that strict adherence to the provisions of the Finance Act 2021, Public Service Rules (PSR), Public Procurement Act and other extant regulations of government aimed at ensuring service delivery and efficiency in Recruitment/Appointment, Discipline/Promotion, public procurement and expenditure are prerequisites for greater development impacts in the Niger Delta region.”

In addition, the Council emphasized “the need to connect all survey activities within the region to the geodetic control established by the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation for quality control and quality assurance to ensure uniformity of survey data in the region.”

