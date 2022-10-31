By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Akinroye Abdulazeez

Life after work can be in pain or in pleasure depending on several circumstances. However, no matter the situation, it pays for an organization to prepare its employees to retire in pleasure.

One organization that takes the retirement life of its staff very serious is Cadbury Nigeria Limited.

In a chat with Vanguard, Cadbury Nigeria Human Resources Director, Wole Odubayo, gives insight into how the company prepares its employees for retirement.

He said “For us, we don’t wait till when our employees are ready to retire before we start preparing because retirement or leaving is relative, as going can be tomorrow. The strategy of the business can change tomorrow and management say we don’t need this section again and you have two months to let them go. Where do you want to run to in that period without preparing them? That is why we don’t wait till when we have the staff terminal date on sight before we start preparing them.

“One of the things we do is part of our well-being wellness agenda. Part of it is the finance pillar. We have various sessions where we bring financial experts to talk to our employees about how to manage their finances, what to do after work and so on. Every quarter, we have two weeks or one week we call an open forum. We just finished one not long ago. We bring Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, National Housing Fund, NHF, officials, banks, trustees, and other stakeholders to address the workers. The workers will among others, check their pension balances, if they need to update any information on their Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, they update it.

“The unions came recently and said to us, can you please bring the trustees who will advise workers on how to prepare a simple will, prepare a complex will, or make a complex will simple. A few weeks ago we brought over 15 organizations. Some of them came in the first week and the others came the following week. Also, we bring in experts to talk to our workers, to guide them on what they need to do in life after work. It is a regular thing that we do for our staff.”

On other benefits, he said “Beyond the contribution pension scheme, we do pension, NHF, The National Housing Funds, and everything statutory. In Cadbury, we do not bend the rules, we confirm with everything that is statutory. Over and above that, there is money we set aside for all our employees. “Once you are leaving, no matter how little it is, you assess it and it is not within the company. It is an investment that Cadbury does on behalf of every employee. Once a person is leaving that money is paid directly to him or she from that, if such a person leaves rightly. “Meaning, there are rules and processes to it. It is available for every single member of the workforce once you leave properly without any disciplinary issues. So, there are criteria attached to it. Once you have done your clearance, and everything is settled, we inform the investment company of your current salary account and they remit.”

RELATED NEWS