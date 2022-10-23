In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria ranks 103rd out of the 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2022 GHI scores. With a score of 27.3, Nigeria has a level of hunger that is serious as the statistics for 2019 was 14.60%, a 3.9% increase from 2018.

This is what compelled Chef and Food Caterer Eniola Olubiyi, aka Eniola Eko, to step in to combat hunger the less privileged, pay school fees and provide the homeless, elderly and orphanage homes with basic and important needs.

Speaking on how this vision started, Eniola said, “We branched out of the kitchen business during the Covid-19 lockdown after realizing how difficult it was for people to feed because they had to stop work and had no money coming in.

“As a professional caterer, I thought of a way to support people and discussed the ideas with a few friends and they started donating money. And there, cooking of meals and distribution started”

Her Wonberry Kitchen, which caters and supplies food to households and hotels around Nigeria, also dedicates a percentage of its weekly sales to the distribution of cooked meals to the less privileged.

“The difficult times I faced while growing up without a home or help from family and friends made my passion for helping the less privileged grow stronger”, she said.

“In the past years, a reputation of dignity and truth has been built in the discharge of duty to humanity. Over 5, 000 outreaches of cooked meals and food boxes perishable and non-perishable have been distributed in the space of 30 months to the destitute, orphanage homes, beggars on the street, and old peoples’ homes with the support from individuals with money and food items.

“I strongly believe that food should not be something people should not have access to and nobody deserves to go to bed on an empty stomach.”

