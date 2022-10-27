The managing director of Nigeria’s leading industrial kitchen equipment company, Vic Kitchen Plug company, Uche Victor Iloanya has revealed how he turned his humble company of few months old into a leader in the industry.

According to Iloanya, he said ‘My business expanded long time ago using Jiji for marketing tools. But it expanded and blew the moment I started using Instagram. Instagram has been a blessing to me, I won’t lie. Instagram brought my business out there and connected me to so many big people in the society. Celebrities and Big kitchen owners all patronize me, all thanks to those who patronized my company countless of time from Instagram which took my business to the next level’.

The business, grew in leaps and bounds because Victor iloanya, beyond making use of social media tools applied the best ethics of business which is evident in their vision and mission statement.

“Established in 2022, we are committed to the improvement and further innovation of professional kitchen equipment .With dedication in product manufacturing, semi-product processing, product marketing and merchandies export. We have developed competences in a wide range of world standard quality products,complete services and self-innovation. From mixers to ovens,cooking equipment to refrigeration, Vic Kitchen Plug is the answer for all your kitchen equipment requirements,” said Iloanya.

“We maintain flexibility to be able to adapt to variable conditions and an ever-changing environment. Since the launch of VIC, we have been continually developing new products, keeping up with the latest new techniques and trends to remain at the forefront of the industry. VIC values and respects our customer’s needs and strives to exceed customer expectations. We provide aim to provide complete services in international trade to ensure complete satisfaction and convenience for each and every customer,” he added.

Uche Victor Iloanya, the Managing Director of Vic Kitchen Plug company was born in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria on January 12, 2003. He is a native of Awkuzu in Oyi Local Goverment Area of Anambra State.

His company, Vic Kitchen Plug company is Nigeria’s leading company on industrial kitchen equipment, with headquarters in Alaba International Market, Lagos state.

“I thank God almighty for everything, growing a multi million business under months is not by my power and all thanks to my late mom for all the love and support,” said Iloanya.

