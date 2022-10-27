By Ruth Oji

HAVE you ever felt left out during a conversation with others because you did not have the right words to express your feelings or convey your knowledge on the subject matter? If that has been your experience at any time, do not despair. No child is born with a vocabulary, but a baby begins to build one with the first words they hear.

One’s personal vocabulary continues to grow and change throughout life as one’s experience of the world grows and changes. To words learned from parents and friends are added words learned from radio, television, and movies and words learned from newspapers, magazines, and books.

In this lesson, I will show you how you can learn words – expressions – to help you with communicating properly in different contexts. Remember that the effectiveness of your writing as well as your conversation depends in large part on your appropriate use of words, so you need to be sure that the words you use really do say what you mean.

One major way to learn words is through experience. As humans, we have a strong streak of curiosity; from an early age we begin to ask: “Why is the sky blue?” “What is that?” and any response to our questions leads to yet another question: “Why?” Interestingly, the answers to all of those questions get to be stored in our minds, and we learn the words for what we are doing. Let’s now consider an example of how to learn words through direct experience.

Imagine that you are a beginner at soccer. Even if no one teaches you the rules and the terms before you start, as you play, you begin to learn from other players what you are doing right and wrong and to use the words they are using. For instance, you find that a player hitting the ball with their head is ‘heading the ball’, driving the ball downfield. You hear a player shout: “Man on!” and you soon realize that this is a warning to the teammate with the ball that an opponent is coming up from behind. As you play more, you will learn more words, isn’t that?

In essence, you learn new words in every situation in which you become personally involved. If you take up a hobby – say, proofreading documents – you will soon learn that to become a good proofreader, you must know what is meant by terms like copy editing, line editing, high, low or medium editing, and so on. The point is that to become an expert in any field, you must know how to talk about the activities involved as well as how to do them.

Before we move on, can you try out this simple exercise?

Write five words that you have recently learned in connection with some activity, such as a hobby or sport, as well as their definitions. Then write sentences using each of these words accurately.

Another indisputable way to learn words is through indirect experience. We cannot experience the whole world by ourselves, given that most of our information comes from others. We acquire it by talking and listening, by reading, and by observing what goes on around us.

Let’s take another example to illustrate this. If you know someone who has just joined a choir, you may learn a number of new words. Your friend may talk about learning to sing a cappella. She may mention a countertenor in the group who has an unusually high, clear voice and how impressed she was to hear his obbligato.

Your friend may explain further that a cappella means “with no instrumental accompaniment”. You may be able to sense the meaning of countertenor from her description of his voice. But you may have to ask what an obbligato is.

If you go to the concert, you will hear a demonstration of the terms you learned. You may, in fact, not really understand her explanation of obbligato until you actually hear that single, high melody weaving in and above the harmony of the choir.

The remaining step is for you to use these terms appropriately yourself. When you do so, the words that entered your recognition vocabulary by various means become part of your active vocabulary.

Now, are you willing to try out a few more exercises?

Below are group of words associated with a particular subject. Write one word to describe the subject of each group of words. You may use a dictionary to help you with words that are unfamiliar to you, or you could ask a friend to help you out. Check out an example that is done for you:

Example: punt, gridiron, goalpost, down, fullback

Answer: football

Try the following:

1. filibuster, quorum, bill, adjourn, senator

2. stanza, rhyme, meter, verse, epic

3. balk, home plate, foul line, batter, outfield

4. baste, broil, whisk, seasoning, spatula

5. compost, sprouts, pruning, hoe, germinate

6. space-bar, carriage, pica, tab, platen, ribbon

7. scenery, wings, upstage, fire curtain, spotlights

8. bindery, dust jacket, signature, spine, index

9. X-ray, stethoscope, injection, scalpel, prescription

10. subpoena, perjury, acquittal, brief, bailiff

I’m certain that the exercise above will engage you adequately. In the next post, I will elaborate more on how you can learn words through context.

