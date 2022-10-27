A punter, Sunday Nwachukwu has won N58.8 million and N72.7 million respectively from a sports bet with Green Lotto, a lottery company.

In 2019, Nwachukwu reportedly hit his first luck winning the sum of N58,800,000 and was duly paid his claim.

However, his recent winning has landed him in a legal tussle with the aforesaid sports bet company. Vanguard learnt Nwachukwu played the game that won him N72.7 million with N330,000.

The lottery firm said it won’t pay Nwachukwu his winning sum on the claim that Nwachukwu engaged in irregularities.

It stated the matter was already before a court of law, hence it will not join issues with Nwachukwu.

It would be recalled that Green Lotto was dragged before the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square over its refusal to pay Nwachukwu his winning sum of N72,200,000.

The complainant, who testified before Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, last Thursday, told the court that on January 29, 2021, he played a game with N330,000 and when the result came out, he won the game, but the defendants refused to pay him the winning sum.

But, reacting to the accusation of Nwachukwu yesterday, the management of Green Lotto in a statement by its Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Imoudu Asekhame, said the company does not pay fraudulent winners or encourage cheating and fraud in gaming.

“It is important to note that sometime in 2019, Mr Sunday Nwachukwu, won the sum of N58,800,000 (Fifty-eight Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) from one of the games we offer and was duly paid his winnings despite our suspicion of some irregularities in his play.”

