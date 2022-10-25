By Gabriel Olawale

A cleric, Pastor Isaiah Alade, weekend, said that adequate prayers remain the antidote to the current security challenges facing the country.

The cleric stated this during the annual 21 days vigil with the theme ‘My Time, My Season,’ held at Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke Anu, (Mercy Once Again mountain), Ojoo in Ibadan.

Pastor Alade said Christians have been praying for the country in all ramifications, adding that “we should not relent because, with God, all things are possible.”

He said: “I am using this medium to call on all citizens of the country to, in one voice, tell God to urgently intervene in some challenges facing the nation, especially insecurity.

“Let us wake up and assist the Federal Government with our prayers, as they cannot do it alone. Only God’s intervention is needed now as the anti-dote.”

