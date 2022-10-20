Oleka Udenze

The Real estate sector is one that has become a viable option to consider in terms of source of income and investment. From the thrill that comes touring properties, getting clients and getting them to eventually buy, the real estate sector is now an ecosystem of its own.

One of such big players in Nigeria’s real estate space is Distress Trading Center which combines it’s innovative analytics, creative financial engineering and wide network to acquire and resell distressed properties. They go a step further by assisting clients and partners in trading and structuring their investment portfolio and cash flow around distressed assets.

For Distress Trading Center, it is a case of preparation meeting opportunity, as willing sellers get a lifeline and immediate relief in the event that they want to sell off their properties due to varying reasons. For them, it’s also attending to the pressing needs of property owners who might have a deadline to access financial liquidity for business deals, investment opportunities, medical tourism and other forms of emergencies.

As against the usual delays associated with buying and selling of properties, Distress Trading Center completes acquisition in a record 72 hours while machinery and vehicles takes only an hour.

Oleka Udenze, Distress Trading Centre CEO highlighting the importance of the role they play said: “One of the very important advantages of acquiring assets is to build a defense for the rainy day. So, when it’s already raining torrents, the best one can do is to dispose the assets and return to good standing.

It is a transaction that goes on every day in our daily lives and within the society where we live. It all boils down to opportunity, who has the ready funds and timely information on the availability of distressed properties.

“Preparedness and opportunity – these two must coexist in the same entity and this is where we come in to bridge the gap between those who are prepared and their lack of information about such opportunities. As such, the moment opportunity presents itself, you’d easily key in.

What we provide here is a platform for smart investors to key into great real estate investment opportunities as they emerge while we turn peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity, setback into strength for the distressed seller.

In a nutshell, we sell business opportunities while attending to those in need of our services. Providing investment advisory to clients desirous of scaling their money to a higher range in a way and manner that is secured with little or no risks and that’s what we are offering. An opportunity to purchase distress properties and resell with a 30-50% profit margin or add to your investment portfolio.”

Their services include; distress buying, distress selling, conditional sale, advisory and investments.