..As FGGC Bida Old Girls hold first global reunion

By Luminous Jannamike & Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

NIGERIA’s development is moving in the right direction but its pace is slow due to lack of quality and inclusive education in the country the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stated on Saturday.

According to the CBN Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Hajiya Aisha Ahmad, provision of quality and inclusive education, especially for the girl child, is a key precursor to economic mobility, growth and development of the nation.

She, however, regretted that Nigeria, though blessed with great potentials, is far from this ideal, stressing the more needs to be done to ensure equal access to education for all irrespective of gender.

In the same vein, the Minister of Women Affairs of Nigeria, Pauline Tallen, slammed political parties for failing to create a level playing ground for women to participate in the forthcoming 2023 elections in Nigeria.

Both women spoke at the first global reunion of Federal Government Girls’ College, Bida, Old Girls Association, FEGGICOBIDOGA, in Abuja.

Ahmad, an old girl of the school, lamented, “Can Nigeria develop without quality, inclusive education? Certainly not.

“Quality, inclusive education is a precursor to economic mobility, growth and development. Nelson Mandela famously said education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

“The fundamental role education plays in economic development earned it a spot in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, precisely SDG 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and

equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, race, religion or physical capabilities. Sadly, we are far from this ideal.”

Ahmad also tasked the Federal Government to leverage leverage technology to secure schools and ensure the education of no Nigerian child was truncated due to insecurity.

“It is a very challenging situation. As we rely on the security services to solve this problem, I think we should focus on how we can ensure continuity so that children’s education is not disrupted.

“And I think that’s where technology comes in. We should start leveraging technology to deliver classes and to give an alternative platform for learning whilst we solve the issues with physical attendance that insecurity,” she added.

On her part, Tallen said she was heartbroken that the culture of female exclusion was still rife in the political arena despite several efforts to mobilise towers of support for women in politics.

Her words: “It is very worrisome. I feel like shedding tears. My heart is broken. Because all the political parties have not done well to women, and again, my heart bleeds, I am sure you heard the judgement that took place yesterday.

“The only governorship candidate we have the court is declaring that the party has no candidate. This is not acceptable, it is like a kangaroo judgment.

“But we will not give up. We are resilient and we are fully behind her. We will stand tall and strong to support any woman that has gone that far to occupy a seat that will bring meaningful development in our country, Nigeria.

“When I say meaningful development, it is on record: all our female senators, all female members of House of Reps, all female members in the House of Assembly, what they do, none of their male counterparts are doing it because a woman is a mother with maternal instincts, and when given the chance she makes a difference in our community.”