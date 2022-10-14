No great thing falls on anyone’s laps, they are worked for. One of the major traits of success is intentionality, as it is said that “ambition is the path to success, persistence is the vehicle you arrive in.”

Bolarinwa Olajide, popularly called Iambolar is perhaps the most popular sports journalist and broadcaster of his generation in Nigeria. He belongs to a different class of his profession with his delivery, skill and the passion behind what he does.

The Manchester United fan is widely travelled, as opportunities arose in the line of duty. The latest of his several trips to cover sporting events was watching the legendary Serena Williams play days after she announced her inevitable retirement from tennis.

Serena won 23 Grand Slams, the most by any player, whether male or female, in the open era, and second most of all time. She inspired a generation of young tennis players, including Cori Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens and many others.

She cuts such an iconic figure in tennis as a sport and, watching her announce her play her final games was a memory that would last forever for so many. Bolarinwa Olajide was among the crowd who saw the American play at the National Bank Open 2022 in Toronto, Canada, hours after revealing she would quit the sport through which she gave people hope and joy.

Iambolar added it to the list of events he has seen live, not with an axe to grind, but just propelled by the passion for the job.

“It was a big honour to watch Serena Williams play at the National Bank Open n 2022. Just a day after she announced she will be retiring from the sport. We love you for life. Serena Williams. Legend,” Iambolar wrote on Instagram.

Iambolar, whose real name is Bolarinwa Olajide,has worked hard, paid his dues to get to the level he has attained. The reputation he earned himself in the industry has also taken him to places, including jetting out regularly to Europe to cover the popular English Premier League, UEFA Champions League matches, as well as the oldest football competition in the world, the FA Cup. He has also covered the season ending Abu Dhabi MotoGP in the United Arab Emirates.

Iambolar is so good that he was recognized in the industry by his colleagues. The broadcaster, better known as ‘Iambolar’, has won many laurels on his beat, including Best Sports Journalist of the Year (by Youth of All Nations) and Best Sports Journalist (Electronic) by Nigeria Radio Awards.

Bolarinwa Olajide has also interviewed football icons such as Carles Puyol, Hernan Crespo, Rio Ferdinand and AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, on the job.