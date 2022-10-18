Discovery of one’s passion is one thing but possessing the ability to follow it and bring it to life is another aspect many people don’t know how to deal with.

But for talented singer and music producer, Bienvenue Osee also known professionally as Osee, combining the arts of making songs, writing them and pushing his craft at the same time without hitches have made him a promising music star.

Speaking about his music journey and the different stages he has to go through to attain heights that now seem easy for others to envy, Osee said he has always had his mind made up about what he wants to achieve with his life, talent and love for the arts.

According to him, he always been passionate about music from a young age, but he never had the right mentor to guide him in the right direction until he met his brother-in-law Major Mugisho a singer, songwriter, composer and Producer.

Meeting his mentor was the catalyst his life needed to break into the competitive music industry as he said he found his style by learning from his mentor, listening to any type of songs regardless of the genre , by watching YouTube tutorials and by combining genres together such as Afrobeat, Zouk among others.

Speaking about how he was able to master the art of music production compared to the begining when he started as rookie, Osee said “When I first started making music I used to try and copy existing songs / songs that are trending. Being a producer you cannot afford to just do one style because each artist that wants to work with will come with their own style. That’s why you go In my Playlist you will find anything from country music to afrobeat; edm , reggaeton.”

Born in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, but now based in Canada, the all-round entertainer has a couple of albums under his kitty including Alone in the Sky Volume 1 and 2 even as he promised to keep lighting up the music space with his unique sound and voice that set him apart from others.

He also recalled how he pursued a career in football before embarking on music production career, the producer who is the founder of Osee Music Studio said he couldn’t proceed with football training due to the high fees in the Canadian soccer system.

Now focused on breaking into the African music scene and the global stage at large, added that “It is an excellent opportunity for artists, music lovers, and passionate community members who believe that music – learning music, being surrounded by music, being part of the music-making process – is a powerful tool in generating a positive social transformation.

He believes that music is an opportunity that should be accessible to all regardless of their social or economic status while keeping it affordable.

For him, being a producer, musician and offering humanitarian services are just part of how wants to keep using his platform and strength to make the world a better place.