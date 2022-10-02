By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria marked her 62nd independence anniversary on Saturday, October 1, and it was a celebration that came with a flush of tributes from Nigerians, foreigners and even foreign football clubs.

Atletico Madrid, Cadiz, Leganes, Leicester City, Everton were among the clubs who joined Nigeria in celebration.

Nigeria is known to be the biggest export of African players abroad, with many of her players distributed across Europe, Asia, Americas and even Australia.

Not only that, Nigeria is such a huge footballing nation that her mass of football fans are well-known and acknowledged for their passionate and loyal followership of international football leagues and their clubs.

Lots of Nigerian football players, both male and female, are regarded as talented, and in turn, have gone on to make marks at different foreign clubs they have played for, such that makes their names and their country’s name unforgettable in a foreign land.

From Nwankwo Kanu and his exploits at Arsenal, to Jay Jay Okocha who shone like a million stars for Bolton Wanderers to Finidi George who did excellently for Real Betis to Vincent Enyeama whose name will always be sung in Israel, then John Obi Mikel who recently retired after a legendary career in London for Chelsea.

The current crop of Super Eagles and Super Falcons players, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Ihenacho, Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Franscica Odega and Toni Payne have also continued in such light, elongating the trademark of footballing impact Nigerian players are reputed for outside her shores.

To this end, foreign football clubs took to their social media handles on Saturday to wish Nigeria and Nigerians well on her 62nd Independence in recognition and honour of how much the country means to them and the business of football they transact with her.

See tweets below:

💛 Happy Independence Day to all our friends from Nigeria! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/0RmMthYFtA — Cádiz CF 🇮🇳 (@Cadiz_CFIN) October 1, 2022

Wishing a happy Independence Day to our friends in Nigeria! 🇳🇬 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 1, 2022

Wishing a happy Independence Day to all celebrating today! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/jdobvgCdsZ — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 1, 2022

