,

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE dilapidated state of federal roads particularly the Benin – Ekpoma-Auchi Highway and the Agbor – Uromi – Ewu which have become a nightmare for road users have led to a scarcity of petroleum products and an increase in the cost of essential commodities and foodstuffs in some parts of the state, particularly Edo North.

Most of the traders of essential commodities and clothes get their supplies from Lagos and Onitsha while most of the petrol stations get their products from Lagos and they all transit these roads to the area.

Investigation showed that the flooding in parts of the country and the state have also added to hardships.

A traveller based in Auchi who gave his name as John Ehiose told Vanguard yesterday that trucks loaded with petroleum products and other commodities travelling northward were stranded from Uromi in Esan North East to Egono in Etsako West local government area, “W left Agbor about 5 pm on Friday for Auchi but we did not get to Auchi until 12 am on Saturday.

“Two days ago, there were no tomatoes in Jattu market which is one of the biggest markets in the whole of Edo North that is made up of six local government areas. This is because vehicles are stranded on the roads and the roads are bad.

“Virtually all the provision stores and boutiques are short of supplies because their goods coming from either Onitsha or Lagos are stranded on the road just like trucks bringing foodstuffs from the north are also not able to get here because of bad roads.

“The federal government should do something on this fast but the state government should also live up because it is closer to the people. We heard recently that the federal government refunded money used to fix federal roads by the previous administration, why can’t this administration deploy the same money to fix federal roads since it would subsequently be refunded to the state.”

RELATED NEWS