By Nkiruka Nnorom

Dion Shango, PWC Africa CEO, has said that achieving sustained outcomes requires organizations to remain resilient and adaptable, even during turbulent times.

He stated this at the maiden edition of the PWC African Annual Review, which held virtually.

He posited that in pursuing a holistic transformation to achieve long-term sustained outcomes, untapped sources of growth need to be explored by businesses.

He stated: “As businesses around the world continue to adapt to new and unprecedented challenges, the traditional view of value is due for an overhaul. But in pursuing a holistic transformation to achieve long-term, sustained outcomes, untapped sources of growth need to be explored.”

Speaking also, Uyi Akpata, PwC’s Regional Senior Partner for the West Market Area, said: “We’ve set ourselves the goal of helping our clients transform for enduring success. It’s exciting and inspiring work and we’re also leading from the front by digitising our business, investing in our people, focusing on ESG, and driving business transformation.”

