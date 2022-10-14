By Theodore Opara

BRABUS MASTERPIECE: This label is exclusively reserved for high-end automobiles whose every detail has been refined in the Manufaktur, the hand-finished production shop of the world’s largest manufacturer – independent automotive refinement specialist. In the new Brabus 600 Masterpiece, Brabus created a sporty-elegant, high-end luxury sedan in a class of its own that combines high performance with luxury at its finest.

As a result of the Brabus PowerXtra B40S-600 performance upgrade, the four-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine produces a new peak output of 441 kW / 600 hp (591 bhp) and a peak torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). With that much power under the hood, the luxury liner accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.5 seconds. Due to the high vehicle weight, the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

The looks of the Brabus 600 Masterpiece match the sporty performance it delivers. The designers of Brabus developed carbon components that give the luxury car an even more dynamic appearance and further optimize the aerodynamics. In addition, the Brabus Monoblock “Platinum Edition” hi-tech forged wheels with diameters up to 22 inches also play a significant role in the extravagant appearance.

The BRABUS MASTERPIECE interiors are created in the company upholstery shop and tailored to the wishes of the vehicle owner in every detail. Ever since the company was founded in 1977, powerful engines have been among the most important building blocks of the BRABUS DNA. It goes without saying that the power unit engineers and technicians in Bottrop also developed a tailor-made performance upgrade for the four-liter, twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC.