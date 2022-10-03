John Alechenu, Abuja

The Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria, AHCN, has enjoined the Federal and state governments to pay greater attention to the provision of affordable housing to Nigeria’s growing population as a way of stemming the nation’s slide into economic recession through job creation.

President/Chairman of Council, AHCN, Dr. Victor Onukwugha, gave this advice in his remarks at a media briefing as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 edition of the World Habitat Day with the theme: “Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind,” in Abuja.

He said Nigeria’s Housing challenges are surmountable if we are all ready to engage holistic approach to salvage the sector from total collapse.

According to him, “Nigeria is bigger than any individual or party affiliation; it is time to stop playing politics with the destiny of the people particularly the future of our youth and generation unborn.

“It is pertinent to recognize that housing sector possess the most viable platform to rescue the nation from sliding into recession if approach pragmatically.

“The rising unemployment and inflation rates in the country calls for serious concern as to what the future holds for upcoming generation and this necessitate an urgent action.

“Housing sector has great multiplier effect on job creation and it has been tested and proven over time that a three bed room unit has potential to engage at least about 25 skilled and unskilled labour ranging from Architect, Engineer, builder, bricklayers, masonry, carpenter, food vendors etc.

“The roles of Housing corporations in all of these cannot be under estimated. If we must adopt and run with the theme of this year World Habitat Day – Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind”, we must wake up from our slumber and empower state housing corporations to get this job done for us.”

Onukwugha further said, “Until deliberate attempt is made to address housing challenges of low and medium income group, housing deficit gap will continue to be on the increase while many people and places especially urban cities will also continue to be left behind.

“Therefore, if all the enumerated recommendationsabove could be carried out, housing sector will certainly play a pivotal role in economic recovery of Nigeria amidst total global fall from accruable income from crude oil.

He appealed to Nigerians across board to join hands in order to find lasting solutions to myriads of problems confronting the housing sector.

