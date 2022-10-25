By Ada Osadebe

The season one finale of House of the Dragon is officially HBO‘s most-watched season finale since Game of Thrones.

According to HYPEBEAST, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday, the movie House of the Dragon broke the record with its premiere, by being the first network with the highest-viewed series premiere of any original show.

Back in May of 2019, HBO reported 19.3 million viewers watched the Game of Thrones series finale episode, “The Iron Throne,” across all platforms.

HBO reports that all episodes of the show are now averaging 29 million viewers in the U.S, “more than tripling their average debut night audience with strong catch-up viewing.” By comparison, the average audience for Game of Thrones season 7 was 32.8 million per episode.

“The Black Queen” was viewed by a total of 9.3 million people across all platforms during its premiere on Sunday night — marking its most-viewed season finale in over three years. It still falls behind the 19.8 million viewers of the series finale of Game of Thrones in 2019, however, as well as House of the Dragon’s own series high of 10.2 million viewers in episode two.

“We’re so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max. “Congrats to George, Ryan, Miguel and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season.”

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon season 1 dramatized the rising action that leads Westeros to the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that erupts within the once-thriving Targaryen empire.

The next season of House of the Dragon is scheduled to release in 2024.

