By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—OFFICE of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, has concluded plans with the Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB, to digitize work processes in the Federal Civil Service.

Speaking during a media tour of one of JAMB’s facilities in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, OHCSF, Farouk Yusuf Yabo, said the move was to overhaul the Annual Public Service confirmation examination, nationwide, to be a Computer-Based Test, CBT.

He said digitalizing the confirmation examination process is first attempt to automate the entire Civil Service and its activities, adding that it would ensure transparency in the service.

He said: “We are driving the process of implementing civil service reform. Today, what you have seen is the results, the implementation or one of the pillars which is digitalization and local content management of the civil service records and work process.

“As you know the Head of Civil Service is the one responsible for conducting confirmation examinations that are compulsory before any public officer is confirmed into the service, and all along the process has been done manually. But, in the efforts to ensure this digitalization process for the very first time, we are subjecting this particular important exercise to a digital form.

“As you can see, we are partnering already with the joint admissions and matriculation board. The registrar is here with us and it goes to show the level of collaboration not just between public and public but also between public and private because across the country today in the 36 states of the federation FCT, we have 69 centres where this examinations are going on concurrently.”

The Permanent Secretary encouraged Public Servants, who have pivotal roles to play in governance, to be computer savvy, as we are in the era of critical knowledge, hence the ability to use computer is key.

Similarly, the registrar, JAMB, Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede, said the exercise was going on in 36 other states, and the FCT, stressing that the board would continue to take critical steps to deliver on its mandate.

Oloyede described the process of conducting the examination as being smooth and hitch-free.

Fielding questions from Journalists on whether or not the partnership with Head of Service would not reduce its efficiency on service delivery, he said: “It is good to overwork yourself rather than underworking yourself. So, I think if you think we are overworking, is good for us, and for us to be accused of laziness.

“What do you mean by core mandate? We write our examinations once or twice in a year. There are 365 days. We’re not writing the exam now, maybe in February or March. So, you want the facilities of the government to remain idle when the same government is conducting the exam.

“So, to collaborate and utilise the infrastructure for which the government had paid for a whole year, we will use it during the period.”

It would be recalled that the computer-based examination took place concurrently at 69 JAMB centres across the 36 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while 13,000 officers from the core civil service, the Nigeria Police, and other para-military and specialised agencies participated in this year’s examinations.