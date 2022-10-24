Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—AS part of efforts to address corruption and ensure transparency in all Ministries and extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies, MDAs, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, has announced approval of request of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on the establishment of ACTU,

To this end, OHCSF, sensitised its Officers on the need to promote transparency, discipline and accountability in the Service.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office, SDO, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, Engr. Farouk Yusuf Yabo, said during a one-day in-house Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit, ACTU, Sensitization Programme for Directorate Cadre Officers GL. 15-17 in the OHCSF.

He further emphasized the strategic roles of ACTUs in MDAs and the need for commitment and diligent pursuit of efforts that seek to promote openness and discourage all forms of corrupt tendencies, amongst Civil Servants.

Farouk, however, explained that the Federal Civil Service has been challenged and constrained toward being efficient and effective in the discharge of its duties by a myriad of problems associated with corruption.

He added that it was imperative on the service to make deliberate efforts to address the menace of corruption which has continued to portray Nigeria in a bad light.

Earlier in his address, the Officer Overseeing the office of the Director, Service Delivery in the OHCSF, Mr Abdulkarim Guam stated that the present administration is consistently striving to ensure the establishment of institutional frameworks that would drive the Administration’s mantra for change and transparency in the Public Service, as the surest way to reducing corruption.

He explained that one of such measures is to constantly remind Public Servants to shun corruption in all its ramifications and have a change of attitude, as well as take pride in rendering service to the nation.

In his presentation, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanye, represented by Head, Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation System Study and Review Department, Mr Olayinka Aiyegbayo, disclosed that the mandate of ACTU is to review, on periodic basis, the systems, procedures and operations of public institutions, in order to ascertain institutional vulnerabilities that engender corruption.

