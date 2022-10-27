Managing Director, Obafemi Otudeko, becomes Global Advisory Council member

Managing Director, Obafemi Otudeko, becomes Global Advisory Council member Honeywell Group, a leading investment holding company, has been announced as a strategic partner of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) in a statement released on Thursday, October 13.

The company’s Managing Director, Obafemi Otudeko, was also announced as a member of CWEIC’s Global Advisory Council.

“I have great pleasure in welcoming Honeywell Group as a Strategic Partner of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC). It is an honour to welcome you to the CWEIC network,” CWEIC’s Chairman, Lord Marland of Odstock, stated.

CWEIC, a not-for-profit commercial organisation with a mandate from Commonwealth Heads to facilitate trade and investment throughout the Commonwealth Nations, boasts almost 100 business and government strategic partners from 30 countries and territories.

Partners include multinationals (Standard Chartered, Afreximbank), sub-sovereign governments (Government of Jersey, Government of Queensland, and the City of London) and countries (Cameroon, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Malta, UK), etc.



For over 49 years, Honeywell Group has invested in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy — energy, technology, manufacturing, foods, real estate, infrastructure, and financial services — by creating, building, and investing in great businesses that deliver enduring value and improve lives.

Through strategic investments in its portfolio businesses, Honeywell Group has steadily advanced the economic potential of Nigeria, West Africa and the wider continent globally.

Speaking on the announcement, Obafemi Otudeko said, “We have a history of establishing impactful cross-sector partnerships that create valuable opportunities and drive sustainable growth in Africa and beyond. We are excited about our partnership with CWEIC as this will enable us to engage with a more extensive network of international partners focused on establishing growth-driven enterprises across the Commonwealth.”

The group, in the statement, noted that with timely investments and strong performance management practices, the partnership will enable the company to build further upon its assets and make a positive impact on communities and its stakeholders.

The strategic partnership with CWEIC will also help support the growth ambitions of Honeywell Group and its portfolio businesses, connecting them to international clients and partners, with early access to potential investment opportunities.

