Payday loans have something of a bad reputation, but this hasn’t always been the case. With this thought in mind, today, we’re looking at the history of payday loans to help you find out a little more about what they are, how they work, and whether these might be a safe lending option for your needs.

The History of Payday Loans

Payday loans are a relatively new trend, although their origins date back several hundred years. The first concept of the payday loan originated in less-than-legal applications during the 19th century.

Illegal Origins

At the time, illegal loansharking activities became much more prominent. Workers who couldn’t get bank loans often turned to dodgy lenders who charged incredibly high interest rates for short-term loans. These loans were unregulated and, unfortunately, very dangerous to obtain. They were often the last hope for people borrowing from these lenders, and this meant that debt repayment could often be a nasty process.

The Rise of Payday Loans in the 20th and 21st Centuries

The modern payday loan model largely arose during the 1980s and 1990s. By the early 2000s, around 250,000 people used this form of loan for a short-term solution; however, this would rapidly grow over the next few years, making the payday loans industry worth billions.

Unfortunately, during the 2010s, many people found themselves getting caught out with the promise of payday loans, and this resulted in increased regulation being placed to help control these loans.

Fortunately, this isn’t something we have to worry about these days! Nowadays, payday loans are much more regulated, but they can still be potentially risky loans to take out due to their high interest rates. Many payday loans have an interest rate of around 400% APR, but it’s not unheard of for people to have received loans with an APR of around 1000% or more. Payday loans can be used to pay bill or to even purchase items like a125cc moped or moped insurance.

Key Tips When Borrowing with Modern Payday Loans

Fortunately, modern payday loans tend to be much more regulated than they used to be. With that being said, though, it’s still incredibly easy to get into debt with payday loans, especially if you’re attempting to borrow a large sum of money. As such, before taking out a payday loan, you should always consider the following points:

Is the loan affordable? Many payday loans still have interest rates of around 1000% APR, which can effectively mean you pay back almost twice what you borrowed within a month. That’s hardly affordable for most people! Is the lender reputable? Payday loan lenders are not always necessarily reputable. So, before applying for a loan, check their reputation and past customer experiences to see whether or not they’re likely to be safe. Is there another option? Payday loans are potentially a good short-term solution. However, if there’s another option – such as borrowing from friends / family – this could be much less risky overall.

Knowing the history of payday loans and how they came to be can be helpful if you’ve been looking to take out a payday loan. But remember: payday loans can offer an excellent short-term solution for a small sum of money, but only if you’re confident you’ll be able to repay the loan quickly and on time. If not, you could end up getting into deep water financially within a matter of months.