.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

MRS Juliana Origin, a Lagos- based trader, had to take her daughter to a catering school for a year when she saw she couldn’t meet up with the fees for the child to study catering and management at a state university she was admitted into.

It was a pathetic story, yet one she was proud of because even university graduates, now still go back to acquire skills to be relevant in today’s society.

The state of the economy is worsening. Parents cannot afford a daily meal for their family, let alone pay ridiculous amounts as fees for their children to acquire a university degree.

She said: “My daughter, who just wrote her Senior School Certificate Exam, SSCE, and Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams, was admitted to study catering management. When we heard about the cost of school fees and other fees for new intakes, I had to convince her to go for skill acquisition in catering services as the course itself requires practicals not theory.

“She was against it at first. But seeing that we have to pay for her siblings’ school fees and other fees coupled with taking care of their basic needs, she gave in.”

On her part, Mrs Abisoye Ayoola had to convince her son to learn the trade of selling motor parts in the Ladipo market for the time being before she could save for his university fees to study mechanical engineering.

“Parents’ dreams are to see their children excel in life, especially in education. However, the situation of things in the country is not making most of these dreams come true.

‘The smart parents had to decipher other means of achieving these dreams, one of which is skill acquisition.

“I had to convince my son to learn the trade of selling vehicle parts in the Ladipo market to buy time to save for his university fees to study mechanical engineering.

“At least he would be familiar with the parts of vehicles and other machines.

“If you look around you, most of our kids are learning one trade or the other. Some don’t even believe in education anymore as they see it as a waste of time and resources.

“Some will tell you that their mates who aren’t educated are making it in life through skill acquisition. Some will even say that they don’t want to waste their time searching for a job when they can create one through skill acquisition.”

Data from Nigeriaschool.com.ng showed that as at 2019/2020, freshers in state and federal universities paid as low as N15,000 to N50,000 as school fees.

While freshers in private universities are paid as low as N200,000 as school fees depending on the discipline.

However, in the 2022/2023 session, data from schoolbegginers.com showed that the least fees are paid in Universities in the Northern part of the country where most parents wouldn’t want their kids to attend due to insecurity issues in the country.

Apart from that, school fees in a federal and state university in the 2022/2023 session begin from N150,000 and above. This amount is determined by the indigenous status of the student, the discipline of study, and as the fresher.

Private university fees start from N500,000 to over N1 million depending on the university.

Abraham Jimoh, who is acquiring skill at a furniture shop, said the names of places where one even acquires the various skills are now upgraded to make it sound appealing to the ears and acceptable to youths.

He cited his job, which was formerly called carpentry as now being referred to as furniture making, electrician as electrical engineering, tailor now as fashion designer, hairdresser as Hair designers among other things.

However, Olushola Ibukun, a sculptor and painter said his first stage of learning sculpting and painting was from a local sculptor in his hometown. He noted that his parents were complaining about the high cost of university fees especially in his area of specialisation where money is needed to purchase materials for practicals and the difficulty in getting a job in the country after graduation.

“I am a painter and sculptor. I had wanted to have a university degree in arts and design but my parents couldn’t afford the high tuition fee due to the high costs of living. So, I resolved to learn it in the village from a well-known and recommended expert.”

On her part, Chiamaka Salami, acquiring fashion designing skills, noted that most youths no longer value a university degree due to many reasons.

She said: “Many of my friends no longer value a university degree because of the way federal and state university education is handled in Nigeria. If you want to go to a Private university, the fee alone will discourage you.

“The course you will study for four years, you will end up spending six years because of the various strike actions.

“Even university graduates go back to acquire one skill or the other to make a living.”

On his part, a university lecturer, Mr. Ayinde Kuforiji highlighted other factors responsible for the choice of skill acquisition other than finance.

He said: “Apart from finance, other factors responsible for the choice of skill acquisition over a university degree are time frame, zeal to make quick money, and technological advancement.

“Youths nowadays have this zeal to make money quickly. They compare the time frame for acquiring a degree program (4-5 years) if there are no strike actions and the little time of 6 months to 12 months in acquiring a skill. They see the latter as easy to achieve and make money easily.

“They also see technology as a saviour as many skills can be learned from YouTube or other websites by registering with a token.

” Skills like web designing, hair making, wig making, cosmetics making, even farming and livestock rearing among other skills are taught online.

“Some of them earn more than the salary earners monthly.”

Many companies as part of the aims have helped in empowering many Nigerian youths by skill acquisition especially those skills needed to excel in this digital world.

Companies like Microsoft, Tech4Dev and other bodies like N-Power, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) , Global Skilling Initiative among others are not left out.

University degree in the 90’s was a high held achievement for any youth from an average income earning family.

