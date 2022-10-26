By Steve Oko

There is heavy presence of armed security operatives around the premises of Federal High Court Umuahia as the court is set to deliver judgement on the suit filed by the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today.

The entrance to the premises was manned by a detachment of heavily armed police personnel and operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Kanu had through his Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, sued the Federal Government, challenging his abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

He is, among other things, praying the court to order his return to Kenya where he was abducted or UK, his country of abode.

Presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, had after the last sitting reserved judgement for tomorrow, October 27, but Kanu’s lawyer, two days ago said the judgement day had been reviewed downwards by a day.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, had last week declared Kanu’s rendition to Nigeria illegal, saying it did not follow due process, and violated all know International treaties signed by Nigeria.

The appellate court declared that the Federal Government had lost legitimacy to put the IPOB Leader on trial.

It further quashed all seven counts of terrorism charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government, has, however, refused to free him, saying he is ” a flight risk”.

It also appealed the judgement at the Supreme Court where the matter is currently pending.

There have been preponderance of appeals by eminent personalities and groups urging the Federal Government to release Kanu.

