Over the years, technology has transformed several facets of human endeavour thus becoming an integral part of humanity. While the financial services sector has experienced rapid innovation and growth, it took the COVID-19 pandemic for the world to see the need for more tech-driven innovation in the health sector.

As global healthcare systems worked assiduously to limit the spread of the corona virus, they also had to ensure that the delivery of normal healthcare services was not disrupted. This stretched both young and veteran medical establishments thin, thereby highlighting the need for disruption and innovation to improve healthcare delivery.

In Nigeria today, healthtech startups exist across the mhealth, telemedicine, consumer health and wellness, wearable technology, electronic medical records (EMR) and inventory categories, to name a few. Globally, there is a growing trend of digital innovation in the health sector to provide convenient and accessible service without comprising on quality, with telemedicine said to be at the forefront of this trend.

Speaking of some of the different forms of healthtech

telemedicine uses video calls to help patients interact with their healthcare giver from anywhere around the world via the internet. While wearable technologies help healthcare givers and patients gather and monitor medical data (heart rate, blood pressure, pulse rate etc) from patients remotely. Also, technology has helped improve the way hospitals keep records. They have moved from keeping patient records and medical inventory in paper files to having an electronic database where Doctors can assess and analyse them on the go. It can be transferred from one hospital or Doctor to the other in seconds, in the event of an emergency.

These innovations have made healthcare delivery more convenient and accessible. It has also helped ease up the pressure on the healthcare system as it reduces the need for in-person consultations and frees up space in hospitals for emergencies. In Nigeria, a number of healthtech startups have adopted these innovations to improve healthcare delivery nationwide and in Africa. They include

LifeBank

Founded in 2016 by Temie Giwa-Tubosun, LifeBank is a leading healthtech startup in Nigeria which focuses on the speedy transportation of blood from labs nationwide to patients and doctors in hospitals across the country. The main mission of LifeBank is to ensure that blood is available where and when it is needed in any community in Nigeria to ensure the safety of lives.

Life Bank mobilizes individual blood donors, conducts a national inventory of blood supply, and delivers blood in the proper condition to the precise hospitals and locations where it is required within 45 minutes, thanks in part to the usage of Google Maps to display the paths between blood banks, physicians, and drivers across different locations.

Since inception, LifeBank has established over 40 authenticated blood banks on its online platform, served more than 500 hospitals, transported more than 12,000 samples, and worked with at least 6,000 donors, saving more than 10,400 lives.

It also received $50,000 from the MIT Global Challenge in September 2018.

Helium Health

Helium health is the largest Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Hospital Management Information (HMI) Systems provider in West Africa. It enables medical facilities own a telemedicine platform with which they can connect with patients online.

Co-founded by Adegoke Olubusi, Dimeji Sofowora and Tito Ovia in 2016, Helium health is operational in Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Liberia, Kenya, and Uganda. It has onboarded over 500 healthcare facilities with about 7,000 medical professionals on its payroll, treating more than 300,000 patients a month.

The platform has raised $12.2 million in investment to date.

Nguvu Health

While other healthtech startups are rightly innovating to improve the physical wellbeing of Nigerians and Africans, Nguvu healthrecognises the need to focus on mental health and wellbeing.

Co-founded by Joshua Koya, Tolulope Ogunjuyigbe, and Juliet Odumosu in 2020, Nguvu health is prioritising the mental health of Africans across the world by connecting them with licensed mental health professionals in Africa through two methods: in-app messaging also known as text therapy and video call or video therapy, for as low as $15.

Due to its unique impact in the society, Nguvu Health was selected into the 2021 Google for Startups Accelerator program.

54Gene

54Gene is a healthtech startup which works to fill the gap in the global genomics market by creating different datasets that can be used to unlock scientific discoveries and enhance diagnostic and therapeutic outcomes both in Africa and the world.

It recently launched a diagnostic centre in Lagos called 7RiverLabs, where millions of individuals can have access to hundreds of molecular tests for a fraction of the price of sending samples abroad, to aid early disease detection, reduce screening rates, and ultimately save lives.

Founded by Abasi Ene-Obong only 3 years ago, 54Gene has raised a total of $45m in funding. This goes further to buttress the impact and importance of the work being done at 54Gene considering the towering dominance of Fintech in the African space with respect to funding.

FIDIO

FIDIO is an initiative by Alpha.MD which uses telemedicine through Mobile Health Kiosks to provide affordable healthcare services to low-income households and communities in Nigeria.

The Kiosks have been retrofitted with smart screens (installed with the FIDIO App), internet, solar inverters and other necessary devices to help the auxiliary nurses and clinicians at the Kiosk take the vitals and other preliminary readings of patients and connect them to Doctors via video call. Nurses and clinicians at each kiosk average 1000 patient visitations per month and have attended to about 30,000 patients since inception.

FIDIO was co-founded by Oba Sanni and Michael Talabi in 2017 and has since raised $155,000.

Chekkit

Chekkit is a Nigerian-based startup looking to combat the challenge of counterfeit goods and drugs in Nigeria and Africa at large with its tracking and monitoring solution. Co-founded by Dare Odumade and Tosin Adelowo in 2018, Chekkit hopes to become the leading authentication and distribution tracking technology solution globally.

Chekkit uses blockchain technology to monitor premium packaged goods and products through the unique tamper-proof ID it gives to individual products. It is able to achieve this with the help of three products.

The first is the ChekkitApp which enables users to verify the originality of products before purchase, report fake products and win rewards. The second product is Consumer Intelligence, a blockchain-secured anti-counterfeit, consumer engagement and data collection tool for consumer goods and pharmaceutical companies. While the third product is Chekkit USSD which enables users to verify original products by dialling a code that works on all networks and phones.

Through its partnership with significant pharmaceutical companies, Chekkit has secured over 7 million pharmaceutical goods, safeguarding over 200,000 consumers from the risks of counterfeit drugs.

Healthtracka

Co-founded by Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson and Victor Amusan in 2021, Healthtracka is a fast-rising healthtech platform that offers the best home health tests in Nigeria with easy-to-read diagnostic test results presented to patients digitally within 48hours of sample collection.

The Techstars Toronto-backed startup partners with the best private pathology laboratories at the forefront of diagnostic testing in Nigeria, with ISO and MLSCN certifications to deliver the best services. The startup is currently operational in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Benin, Port Harcourt and Kaduna, providing customers with a wide range of testing options and clinical services.