By Joseph Erunke

Health Commissioners across the country are to converge on Abuja between October 5 and October 6 to brainstorm on health financing in the country.

The state commissioners, operating under the aegis of Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum, will hold the 2-day programme, tagged:” Primary Healthcare Financing Forum”, to discuss the role of states in Primary Health Care, PHC financing in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Health commissioners’ forum is Nigeria’s community of practice and learning platform created by the 36 States’ Health Commissioners across Nigeria.

This year, in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, they will be hosting the first collaborative event which will focus on Primary Health Care financing, particularly the role sub-national systems must play in the process.

PHC, all over the world, requires adequate financing and service delivery, according to an invitation issued by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Service, Dr Filani Oyebanji.

The statement added that high performing health systems recognise the importance of having an effective PHC service as a key driver of achieving universal health coverage (UHC) adding that strengthening PHC strongly relies on the Primary Health Care (PHC) structures across Nigeria, to deliver individual based care and essential public health functions to all.

Although Nigeria has seen marked improvements in service delivery of primary health care, increasing financing and improving current financing arrangements can catalyse our goal of achieving UHC by 2030 the statement emphasised .

According to Dr Filani, “The event looks promising, which shows the importance the ecosystem places on this type of activity. We are grateful to all our partners and everyone that has registered.” He added.

The Primary Health Care financing forum will attract participants from the public sector, organized private sector, development partners, the academia, Civil Society Organizations, and the media.

