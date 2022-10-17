Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

By Ada Osadebe

American model, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez seem to have reconciled after years of rumors of a feud between them.

The 25-year-old model, who is married to Canadian star Justin Bieber and Selena were both seen in a happy mood as they posed together for a photo taken by Tyrell Hampton at the gala in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The photo came just two weeks after Hailey, opened up about being on the receiving end of hate on the internet from fans of Justin Bieber and Gomez’s relationship.

Justin and Salena began dating when they were teenagers, but called things off for good in 2018, months before Hailey and Justin then tied the knot in September of that year.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the end of September 2022, Bieber revealed how she has faced bullying from fans of both her husband and his ex-girlfriend over allegations that she was the “other woman” in Justin and Gomez’s romance.

She shared, “What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have, and maybe there’s something she knows about, like, it wouldn’t fix anything.”

Despite this, Hailey insisted she didn’t have any problems with Selena.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love”

The picture was posted on Instagram by Tyrell Hampton with the caption “plot twist.”

“That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.”