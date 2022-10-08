By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a resounding 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

‘Unstoppable’ Erling Haaland scored again to make it 20 goals this season in all competitions for Man City and 15 in the Premier League.

The Norway striker had spurned a series of good chances before finally finding the net for his 15th goal of the Premier League season – but by that point, the game had long since been won.

Joao Cancelo’s brilliant solo run started the scoring midway through the first half and Phil Foden added a second soon after with City utterly dominant. The returning Rodri set up Riyad Mahrez to make it three early in the second half before Haaland’s strike.

While the victory moves Pep Guardiola’s unbeaten side back above Arsenal into top spot, a fourth consecutive defeat only adds to the pressure on beleaguered Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

RELATED NEWS