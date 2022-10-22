After their defeat to Liverpool, Manchester City bounced back to winning ways on Saturday with Erling Haaland firing in a brace in a 3-1 victory over Brighton.

The Citizens showed no defect from last week’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool as they trashed Brighton to close the gap on leaders Arsenal, who take on Southampton on Sunday.

Haaland opened the party for City in the 22nd minute after Ederson’s pass over the top found the Norwegian, who chested the ball past Robert Sanchez, shrugged off another defender and then slotted home into the empty net.

Bernardo Silva was then fouled in the penalty area by Lewis Dunk’s, and Haaland tucked home from the spot to double City lead.

The match looked like it could become a rout, but Brighton got back into the match after some sloppy work by City in possession after the break.

The ball eventually made its way to the feet of Leandro Trossard, who cut inside and fired from the edge of the area to beat Ederson at the near.

De Bruyne then secured all three points for City by curling a superb strike into the top corner from distance with a little over 15 minutes remaining.