The member representing Warri South West Constituency in Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Dennis Emomotimi Guwor has congratulated the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori over the Supreme Court judgment affirming his nomination as the Delta State PDP gubernatorial flag bearer for the 2023 general election.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a suit filed by Olorogun David Edevbie challenging the candidacy of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori by affirming Rt. Hon. Oborevwori is a validly nominated PDP candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election thereby setting aside all disputes and controversies.

Hon. Guwor in his congratulatory message described the court verdict as a victory for all PDP members in the state and all Deltans stressing that the development has united all party faithful in the state to pursue a common interest.

Hon. Denis Emomotimi Guwor expressed optimism that with the verdict Deltans will be getting ready to cast their votes massively for the Speaker of the State House of Assembly who has been described as a pan-Deltan and a unifier.

The lawmaker appealed to all members of the party in the state to come together as a family to work towards delivering all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Hon. Guwor noted that truly there is no victor and no vanquished. He further said that all PDP members in the state should see the supreme court verdict affirming the nomination of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as validly nominated candidate of the party for the gubernatorial election as a victory for the PDP and Deltans at large.