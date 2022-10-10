The Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed the attack on a section of Ezza North Local Government Headquarters by unidentified gunmen.



The hoodlums set the property on fire on Monday and left valuables worth millions of naira destroyed.



The command’s Spokesman, SP Chris Anyanwu, told Newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday that the command was aware of the incident.



Anyanwu said: We are aware of the attack but yet to get the full details.

“Right now, investigation is ongoing to get the details but no arrest has been made.”



Narrating the incident to newsmen in his office, the Chairman of the council, Mr Ogodo Nomeh, said the attack occured in the early hours of Monday.



Nomeh said: “The hoodlums engaged the security operatives in the council in a gunbattle.



“Some of the hoodlums sustained gunshot injuries.



“So far, no arrest has been made because the incident happened in the night.

“There were so much gunshots and many of the gunmen were injured.

“Right now, we are moving from one hospital to another to check for people that have gunshot injuries.



“We are not suspecting anybody now until we apprehend the suspects.

“You know the thing happened around 2am.



“We are talking with security operatives that had encounter with the hoodlums,” he further said.

