An attack by a group of unknown gunmen on the Inyi Police Division in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State has reportedly left two police officers on duty dead.

The gunmen, after carting away guns and ammunition,

also set the station on fire.

Vanguard gathered that the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at Arum Inyi Police Division.

A video of the attack made available to newsmen showed two bodies suspected to be policemen killed in the dastardly attack lying in front of the station’s perimeter fence.

The roof of the one-storey building police station could be seen on fire.

While voices in the background of the video identified one person as a policeman, it was not clear whether the second person is a policeman or not.

An eyewitness resident in the Arum Inyi area, where the police station is located confirmed the incident to newsmen.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “Actually, I left the community on Saturday for Enugu, but I got information from my community a few hours ago that gunmen attacked the police station in my town, and that they killed one police officer. Right now I don’t have further details.”

Meanwhile, a security alert being circulated on social media platforms in Enugu State capital warned residents of the area and its surroundings to be careful and be security conscious while they move around.

The alert reads, “Warning! Achi, Inyi, Ojiriver, Ufuma, Umunze, Ajari, Arondiizogu, those axes are facing security challenges, Ngwo Iri sons & daughters, lets always be security cautious and avoid night movement, above all, always commit our going out & coming in into the blood of Almighty Jesus Christ, the saviour.”

The Enugu state police command has yet to give a reaction to the incident.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, could not take his calls or respond to a text message sent to him by newsmen.

