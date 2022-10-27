.

*Shoot dead 3 cattle, others run into the forest

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, AKWUKWU-IGBO

UNIDENTIFIED gunmen, currently on the run, have killed a cowboy and buried his corpse in a shallow grave at Akwukwu -Igbo, the headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta state. Delta State.

The fleeing gunmen, who spoke the Igbo language, opened fire at some cattlemen and their cattle in the forest at the Abakeleke Camp, Akwuwku- Igbo.

They shot dead three cattle while some cattle fled in different directions in the forest, and there is fear that the cattle that ran away could cause more destruction in the bush.

Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, yesterday, said the assailants were on the run.

He disclosed: “The assailants are on the run, we are on their trail. It is confirmed that the corpse of a herder was unearthed. The family has taken the corpse for Islamic burial.”

The traditional ruler of Akwukwu Igbo Kingdom, Obi David Azuka, who called on the law enforcement agents to track down the gunmen, saying, “I want peace in my domain.”

The gunmen did not give any reason for their action, other than warning the herdsmen to vacate the area.

A source said a vigilante group in the area, Anioma Security Watch, in Akwukwu-Igbo, went in search of the Fulani boy, who was between 15-16 years as soon as they got wind of what happened.

“The vigilante combed the area before they sighted the shallow grave they buried the boy after the unpremeditated murder,” he said.

The search team took the corpse of the young boy to the Akwukwu-Igbo Police Station, where the family made a report, and the remains were released to the family for burial, yesterday, according to Islamic rites.

However, the unprovoked killing has caused tension in the community, as the natives said they did not authorize gunmen to enter their bush and kill anybody.

