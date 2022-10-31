By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Gun-wielding men, suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted four commuters in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Ekiti state.

According to sources in the community, the victims, said to be heading to Ibadan, Oyo state capital after attending an event in Kogi state last weekend, were kidnapped around 11a.m. on Sunday.

It was gathered that the four travellers were waylaid by seven gun-wielding men on the road between Irele-Ekiti and Oke-Ako and whisked them to the forest.

A source said: “The four victims were coming from an event in Kogi and returning to Ibadan when they were attacked along the Irele-Ekiti and Oke-Ako road.

“We have not heard anything from the gunmen since yesterday (Sunday) and we are hoping they will get in touch with their families possibly for ransom.”

Speaking, a community leader in Irele-Ekiti, Chief Kehinde Abejide who confirmed the abduction, lamented the incessant attack by gunmen in the area, calling on the government to beef up security in the axis.

Abejide, who is the Akogun of Irele -Ekiti, urged the new governor of the state, Biodun Oyebanji, to impress it on the military authorities to provide Army outpost to safeguard the area against the rampaging gunmen.

He said: “We have been crying and pleading with government to help us in this area, but it appears nothing is happening looking at the recurring incidents in the communities.

“Even though we made local arrangements here relating to security, it can never be enough to confront these people.

“These four people were going to Ibadan and they were attacked and kidnapped on Sunday morning and we have not heard anything since they were taken into the forest.

“Let me call on the governor of Ekiti to do something urgently on the issue of security before our people will be wiped out in the entire communities in Ajoni LCDA.

“There is need for a military post between Irele and Oke-Ako, which will help to forestall any possible attack by these gunmen because it appears they are taking advantage of the poor security arrangements here.”

Contacted, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd) who confirmed the incident, said: “Operatives of the corps are combing the forest in the area towards rescuing the victims.”

