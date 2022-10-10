.

A Chinese expatriate was reportedly killed by suspected gunmen, who disarmed some policemen at a mining site in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi State Police Command spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu, said the incident was yet to be confirmed by the command.

“It has not been confirmed, but believe me, I will confirm that tomorrow,” Anyanwu said.

Mr Steve Emenike, Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area of the state, described the killing as an embarrassment, explaining that the suspected hoodlums came on motorbikes.

He said the council had reconstituted the formidable Vigilante Group and banned motorbikes operation between 7 p.m, and 6 a.m. in the area.

He said: “We are working hard to find the causes of the matter and we’re working with security agencies, including the Police and DSS to investigate the matter and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We can no longer accept or tolerate this insecurity. Our people are peaceful and we cannot allow evil to germinate.”

Some eyewitnesses, who prefer anonymity, said the hoodlums disarmed the policemen, who were guarding the Chinese during the attack.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki.”

