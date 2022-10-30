By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, were on Friday night kidnapped along a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Adigun Agbaje.

Vanguard reliably gathered that in the incident, which happened near Sat Guru Maharaji Garden on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, a police officer was killed before the gunmen made away with their victims.

One of the MAPOLY students, who was identified as Miss Oluwatobi Orekoya is said to be a final year student of Business Administration.

It was further gathered that the kidnappers have since contacted the families of their victims, demanding N50 million for the release of Professor Agbaje, while parents of each of the students were asked to pay N10 million ransom.

Agbaje, said to be on sabbatical at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, was returning to Ibadan around 6 pm when he was ambushed.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation, the MAPOLY’s spokesman, Mr. Yemi Ajibola said, “I was informed of the incident by the school Students’ Union President, Damilola Ajani.

He added that the institution’s management has taken necessary move and gotten in touch with relevant authority to ensure their safety release.

On his part Chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee, Comrade Simeon Damilola Kehinde said the apex students body in the state is doing everything humanly possible to ensure their release.

The President of MAPOLY Student Union Government, Damilola Ajani, while confirming the incident, is appealing to the public for financial assistance and prayers towards the release of the abducted students.

Efforts to get reaction from the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, proved abortive as calls put across to his phone were not going.

