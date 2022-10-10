.

By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

GUNMEN have attacked Inyi police station in the Oji River council area of Enugu State, killing at least a policeman and burning the police station.

Two civilians were also feared killed by the gunmen during the attack.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the community and stormed the station yesterday morning.

Also in neighbouring Ebonyi State, a Chinese expatriate was killed by gunmen after disarming his police escorts at a mining site in Iboko, Izzi local government of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen that attacked Inyi police station were said to be chanting, “no election, Police in Biafra land,” while carrying out their evil act.

A viral video of the incident circulating yesterday afternoon showed a building being used as a police station on fire and the bodies of two young men lying by the perimeter fence of the station.

Some voices heard on the background of the video identified the two victims as policemen, but another person said he could only identify one of them as a policeman attached to the station.

A resident of the area where the police station is located confirmed the attack.

“I got information from my community a few hours ago that unknown gunmen attacked the police station in my town, and that they killed one police officer. Right now I don’t have further details”, he said.

Meanwhile, a security alert being circulated on social media platforms in the Enugu State capital warned residents of Inyi, Achi, Ufuma, Umunze, Ajari and Arondiizogu to be careful and security conscious in their areas because of the resurgence of gunmen activities.

The spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, was yet to respond to an inquiry put to him on the incident.

