Guinness Nigeria is set to give super-fans a chance to express their love for the game of football! For over 100 years, brand Guinness has held the hands of football fans from Ireland to Nigeria, in times of heightened emotions, community building and audacious celebrations.

The rise of Guinness’ Black Shines Brightest Campaign and its status as the perfect accompaniment for football moments presents the opportunity for the brand to beam the spotlight on football fans.

Speaking on the launch of this campaign, Mark Mugisha, Marketing and Innovation Director said “Football is global sport with an estimated five billion football fans around the world, and Nigeria representing one of its largest fan bases.

Guinness is proud to be a longstanding passionate supporter of the beautiful game and excited about our role, helping our consumers and fans of football create beautiful experiences, whilst rewarding them for their passion for the great game.”

20 Nigerian super-fans will receive the experience of a lifetime via an all-expense paid trip to see a live EPL game during the Boxing Day game week.

To participate:

1. Follow @Guinnessngr on Instagram.

2. Answer the pinned “question of the week” in the comment section using the hashtags #DearFootballFans #BrighterForAll

3. Five winners will be selected weekly for a period of four weeks and announced on social media.

Do you live and breathe football? Are you a super-fan? Here’s your chance to get super rewarded for your passion. Keep up with more Guinness excitement by following @GuinnessNGR on Instagram and Twitter or Guinness Nigeria Facebook. You can also join the conversation with #DearFootballFans on social media.

18+. Enjoy Guinness responsibly.