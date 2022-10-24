.

Bishop John Ayah, the Chairman of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria Committee on Laity Affairs, has called on Catholics to participate actively in the 2023 general elections.

Ayah, who made the appeal at the 8th Biennial National Convention of the Catholic Social Forum of Nigeria in Abuja, said this was necessary to ensure the emergence of credible leaders in the country.

The convention was organized by the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria with the theme, ”The lay faithful in Nigeria democratic experience: the journey so far”.

Ayah who is also the Catholic Bishop of Uyo Diocese, said Christians and all Nigerians should be civil in conduct as campaigns for the 2023 general elections commence.

He added that Nigerians, including politicians, must guard against violence and hate speech during the campaigns.

The cleric who was optimistic on the success of the forthcoming polls, said that Nigerians were determined more than ever to vote candidates of their choice.

“I don’t see voter apathy this season, for what I see compared to the previous years, I anticipate a lot more people.

“I pray that people don’t go violent to discourage those that want to vote, I trust there is going to be civility and people won’t distort the process,” he added.

He advised Catholics to be steadfast in prayers for the church, family and country.

Similarly, Rev. Fr. Gerald Njoku of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri called on Catholics in Nigeria to be properly involved in politics, so as to ensure good governance.

Njoku said in his paper, “Politics: Political Participation and the need for good governance,” said that the electoral process must be allowed to work.

He advised election observers to do their jobs thoroughly so as to provide constructive criticism and suggestions on the electoral process.

The cleric advised voters to elect credible leaders and reject vote buying and selling.

“INEC, can really get it right, if it wants through adhering strictly to the provisions of Electoral Act as amended; recruiting well informed experienced and digital savvy staff.

“It should not in any way compromise, but rather remain an unbiased umpire, ensure prudence, before, during and after the elections.

“We shall be putting INEC’s conscience to test in the application of electronic application through BVAS machine,” he added.

According to him, the task on INEC is to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Also, Fr. Polycarp Henetu, the Vicar for Laity, Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt said Nigerians must love God and embrace service to humanity, for a better society.

He added that there should also be peaceful coexistence for the growth of the church and the nation.

Prof. Pat Utomi, Chairman, Catholics in Politics and Business Leaders, in a key note address, advised Nigerians to do the right thing as they pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention attracted politicians and candidates who pledged to ensure that the 2023 elections were free and fair, devoid of violence.

It was also attended by traditional leaders, and stakeholders in private and public sectors, as well as the academia.

