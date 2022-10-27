By Peter Egwuatu

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc has recorded 11.7% increase in Profit Before Tax, PBT, to N169.7 billion in its operations in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q3’22) against N151.9 billion recorded in the corresponding period ended September 30, 2021(Q3’21).

The result which was filled with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) showed that the Group’s loan book (net) increased by 2.2% to N1.84trillion in Q3’22 from N1.80trillion recorded as at December 2021 to N1.84trillion in September 2022, while deposit liabilities increased by 6.4% to N4.39trillion in September 2022 from N4.13trillion in December 2021.

The Group’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at N5.81trillion and N872.8billion, respectively.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “The Group’s 3rd quarter result reaffirms our strategy for long-term growth and underscores our capacity to deliver sustainable strong performance despite the volatilities in our operating environment.

“We have also kept in focus our vision of supporting small and medium enterprises specifically through our free business platforms to help them stay in business and expand their offerings.”

RELATED NEWS